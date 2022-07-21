Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on the bipartisan gun bill
President Biden on Thursday will speak in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., about the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which initiates several measures to address gun violence. The bill became law with Biden’s signature earlier this summer.
The event is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.
More News News
Healthcare
Campaign
Healthcare
News
Video/Hill.TV
THE HILL TV
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File
Reporter: Facebook using ex-CIA to decide misinformation policy is ‘very, very worrying’
Top Stories
News
House
House
House