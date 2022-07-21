trending:

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on the bipartisan gun bill

by TheHill.com - 07/21/22 1:15 PM ET

President Biden on Thursday will speak in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., about the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which initiates several measures to address gun violence. The bill became law with Biden’s signature earlier this summer.

The event is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. ET.

Tags Biden gun safety gun violence Pennsylvania United States Wilkes-Barre

