News

Watch live: Pelosi holds weekly press conference

by The Hill Staff - 07/21/22 10:45 AM ET
Speaker Nancy Pelosi
AP/J. Scott Applewhite
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) discusses the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday will hold her weekly press briefing.

The event is scheduled to start at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Nancy Pelosi Pelosi Press conference Speaker

