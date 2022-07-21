Bloomberg retracts story on Fox News, Dominion lawsuit

Bloomberg News has retracted a story falsely reporting that some executives and talent at Fox News had failed to turn over documents as part of its ongoing litigation against Dominion Voting Systems.

“Bloomberg retracted a story published today saying that some Fox News executives and hosts had failed to hand over documents in a lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems Inc. Fox News says it met a July 1 deadline to hand over records,” the outlet wrote in a retraction posted on Wednesday. The initial Bloomberg story published earlier Wednesday morning. “Bloomberg regrets the error.”

Dominion is suing Fox for $1.6 billion, alleging the cable news giant and its leadership knowingly aired false claims about voter fraud and the voting systems company following the 2020 presidential election.

Fox has moved to have the case dismissed on First Amendment grounds. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis last month denied a motion from Fox Corp. to dismiss the the suit.

Court records show that earlier this month former Attorney General William Barr was issued a subpoena in connection with the case.

Fox also recently announced that it had hired Dan Webb, a veteran defense attorney and high-profile lawyer as part of its legal team.