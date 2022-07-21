trending:

How the Jan. 6 hearings affect Trump’s potential 2024 run

by The Hill staff - 07/21/22 12:00 PM ET

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has triggered fresh debate about former President Trump’s viability as a candidate as he mulls launching a 2024 White House bid.

The committee, through testimony, text messages and video footage, has highlighted Trump’s role in spreading false claims about the 2020 election in the weeks leading up to the riots, as well as his actions on the day of the attack.

With Trump openly musing about announcing a third White House campaign, the committee’s work has some Republicans wondering if the former president is the best person to serve as the party’s potential nominee in 2024.

