Watch Live: Jan. 6 committee holds prime-time hearing focused on Trump’s inaction
The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection on will hold a public hearing Thursday evening.
The event is scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m. ET.
Watch the video above.
