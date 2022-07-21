trending:

Watch Live: Jan. 6 committee holds prime-time hearing focused on Trump’s inaction

by The Hill staff - 07/21/22 6:45 PM ET

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection on will hold a public hearing Thursday evening.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

