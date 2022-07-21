Watch live: White House holds briefing on Biden’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha on Thursday will speak with the press hours after the announcement that President Biden tested positive for COVID-19, reportedly with mild symptoms.
The briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
