Fox News contributor: Biden should ‘recalibrate’ statements after ‘pretending’ to have cancer

A Fox News personality suggested on Thursday that President Biden’s recent coronavirus diagnosis provides an opportunity for the president to “recalibrate” what he says in public following a statement a day earlier during which Biden mentioned he had cancer.

“I don’t want any bad health on him, I think life comes at you fast. I think when you’re pretending to have cancer one day and you’ve got COVID the next, you might want to recalibrate how you treat things and how you talk,” Fox contributor Joey Jones said on Thursday’s edition of the daytime “Outnumbered” panel show.

“I don’t wish bad luck on him and I’m not going to say that that’s the reason why. It’s just, maybe it’s a good opportunity for him to have a reality check.”

Biden turned some heads on Wednesday while speaking during an event in Massachusetts when he mentioned that he was among the millions of Americans who have dealt with cancer.

“That’s why I — and so damn many other people I grew up with — have cancer,” Biden said. As clips of the remarks quickly spread online, a Washington Post fact checker pointed to a White House medical report relaying that Biden has had non-melanoma skin cancers removed.

“This is what the President was referring to,” a White House spokesperson wrote on Twitter in response.

On Thursday morning, the White House announced that the president had tested positive for COVID-19. The president’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, said that Biden was experiencing a runny nose and fatigue and that he met the Food and Drug Administration’s criteria for the antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

Biden is the second president, after former President Trump, to test positive for the disease while in office. Trump was diagnosed before the widespread availability of vaccines.

Jones, speaking on Fox on Thursday, said he “gets so frustrated with these politicians who think they have to connect themselves with every dire thing that happens in an American’s life.”

Biden’s statement on his cancer history is “proof that politicians have taken that too far,” Jones said.

“So what I hope is that he recovers fast, it doesn’t hurt him that much at all and when he recovers he reconsiders just how politicians work on stuff like this,” he said. “Because saying he had cancer the way he did and backtracking it the way they did, that’s karma man. You don’t want to fool with that. You don’t want to put into the universe something like that.”