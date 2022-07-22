trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: White House press briefing

by TheHill.com - 07/22/22 1:00 PM ET
White House Covid Response Coordinator Ashish Jha speaks about President Joe Biden’s positive COVID-19 test during a briefing at the White House, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Washington. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre listens at left. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a briefing Friday afternoon, joined by COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha.

The briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Ashish Jha Coronavirus COVID-19 Joe Biden Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-Pierre press conference United States Washington D.C. White House Press Secretary

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump slams McConnell as ...
  2. Hawley tweets raised fist mug image ...
  3. Hawley mocked over new Jan. 6 video
  4. The biggest things we learned in each ...
  5. Seven stunning moments from the ...
  6. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  7. Former DC officer assaulted by Jan. 6 ...
  8. Jury convicts Bannon of contempt of ...
  9. House GOP Conference deletes tweet ...
  10. Ex-Trump DOJ lawyer Jeffrey Clark hit ...
  11. Supreme Court denies Biden bid to ...
  12. OAN officially dropped by ...
  13. Trump questions Pence’s Jan. 6 ...
  14. Jan. 6 committee closes summer with ...
  15. Kagan warns that Supreme Court ...
  16. Trump leads Biden, Sanders in ...
  17. Republicans fret as Walker stumbles ...
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report – A ...
Load more

Video

See all Video