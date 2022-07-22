The Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has ushered in a new era of court fights over abortion access. Gone is the constitutional right to abortion that existed for nearly 50 years under Roe. Instead, abortion access in America has become a confusing patchwork of state laws.

Conservative states have moved to ban or curtail abortion, and some far-right lawmakers have even floated proposals that would outlaw residents traveling across state lines to obtain abortions where it’s legal. Some blue states, meanwhile, have taken steps to insulate patients and doctors from lawsuits.

The Justice Department has said it’s prepared to go to court to ensure FDA-approved abortion pills remain legal and widely available. For decades, conservatives had argued that striking down Roe would calm the fiery debate over abortion in America. But the post-Roe reality shows that a new era of battle has only just begun.

