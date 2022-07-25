trending:

On the lawn: Biden stays busy in isolation

by TheHill.com - 07/25/22 12:00 PM ET

President Biden is isolating to start off the week after testing positive for COVID-19. 

Officials said late last week that he would remain in isolation for at least five days and stay away from people until receiving a negative COVID-19 test, which means he could resume in-person events as early as Wednesday.

He has no travel scheduled this week, but the White House has said he is staying busy while stuck in Washington, D.C. For example, he will deliver virtual remarks to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Conference on Monday. 

Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician, said on Saturday that the president’s condition had improved, that his predominant symptom is a sore throat and that his voice also remains deep. O’Connor also said the president likely contracted the BA.5 variant, which makes up the majority of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

Tags Biden Coronavirus COVID-19 economy Joe Biden Washington D.C.

