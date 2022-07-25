Murkowski tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is quarantining at her home in Alaska after testing positive for COVID-19.

“After experiencing flu like symptoms I recently tested positive for COVID-19. I will be following guidance and advice from doctors and will be quarantining at home in Alaska while continuing my work remotely,” Murkowski said on Twitter on Monday.

The Alaska senator had been fully vaccinated and boosted, her office said.

She posted on Twitter about receiving her first dose last year, saying, “Alaska is leading the charge in distribution of #COVID19 vaccinations. I’m proud to have joined my fellow Alaskans in getting vaccinated. There is hope at the end of this long dark tunnel.”

The virus has been circulating in Congress, and Murkowski joins several other lawmakers who’ve tested positive in recent days.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced he’d been infected Monday morning, just a few hours before the Alaska senator.

Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) and Sens. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and Tom Carper (D-Del.) tested positive last week.

President Biden is taking the antiviral pill Paxlovid as he quarantines in the White House after testing positive Thursday. The White House reports that no close contacts of the president have been diagnosed since his test.