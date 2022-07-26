The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by McDonald’s — Trump’s return irks Washington

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

TALK OF THE MORNING

Miss me, (Republican) party people?:

“When former President Trump left Washington, D.C., in January 2021 under the cloud of the Jan. 6 riots, his future in the GOP and American politics was uncertain.”

And today: Trump is back in Washington, D.C., for the first time since the morning of Jan. 20, 2021, when President Biden was inaugurated.

Where Trump is speaking: Trump is speaking at the Marriott Marquis for an America First Policy Institute summit.

➤ A DAY BEFORE TRUMP’S RETURN — BIDEN TOOK A RARE, DIRECT SHOT AT TRUMP:

“President Joe Biden slammed former President Donald Trump on Monday for lacking ‘the courage to act’ as police defending the U.S. Capitol suffered through ‘medieval hell’ on Jan. 6, 2021 — a rare and direct attack pre-empting Trump’s plan to deliver a law-and-order-themed speech Tuesday in the nation’s capital.” More from NBC News’ Jonathan Allen

A former Trump adviser thinks he should bail on today’s speech:

Former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro wrote an op-ed for the conservative website American Greatness.

Why: For not supporting Trump enough.

For example: “I had to fight Brother Larry [Kudlow] on an almost daily basis, not just on trade policy but also in my efforts to advance Trump’s two most simple rules: buy American, hire American.”

Another excerpt: “Memo to the Boss: Instead of legitimizing these grifters, why not demand they stop using the Trump good name to raise money to engineer their

‘Trumpism without Trump’ coup.” Read the full op-ed

➤ ‘TRUMP RETURNS TO D.C. THIS WEEK. THESE FORMER ADVISERS ARE PLOTTING THE COMEBACK.’:

Via Politico’s Meridith McGraw

🐘 In the GOP

Ronald Reagan vs. Donald Trump in 2022:

“A GOP civil war is building over U.S. policy toward Russia and Ukraine, pitting Reagan Republicans against more isolationist ‘MAGA’ Republicans who take their political cues from former President Trump.”

So far: Reagan Republicans have won the battle, but that could change if Republicans win the House or the Senate in November.

Republicans who don’t support sending aid to Ukraine argue: That money should go to strengthening the U.S. border or should be invested in domestic energy.

How strong is this isolationist Republican view?: “In May, 57 House Republicans voted against a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine. The ‘no’ votes included some of Trump’s most loyal allies, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (Fla.). In a tweet, Gaetz committed to ending U.S. support for Ukraine if Republicans take control of the House after November.”

How the internal debate is playing out

Getting traction — ‘GOP lawmaker attended gay son’s wedding 3 days after voting against same-sex marriage’:

“The gay son of Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., confirmed to NBC News on Monday that he ‘married the love of [his] life’ on Friday and that his ‘father was there.’” Full story from NBC News’ Zachary Schermele

In the Democratic Party

Despite the doom and gloom, the Senate is very much still in play:

“Even as the party struggles with a plethora of problems — inflation, still-elevated gas prices and President Biden’s low approval ratings, among others — its candidates are putting up an unexpectedly fierce fight in many statewide races.”

Senate races where Democrats are optimistic: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire

Where those key races stand, via the Hill’s Niall Stanage

🛰 News this morning

Russia is leaving for a solo career:

Via The Washington Post’s Mary Ilyushina, “Russia on Tuesday announced it will withdraw from the International Space Station (ISS) project after 2024, signaling an end of an era in one of the last remaining areas of cooperation between Russia and the United States.”

Instead: Russia will build its own space station.

Is this a surprise?: “Russian officials have discussed leaving the project since at least 2021, citing aging equipment and growing safety risks. The countries involved in the ISS agreed to use the station until 2024 and NASA planned to use the station until 2030.” What this means for the U.S. and Russia

Backstory from The New York Times: “The first module of the International Space Station was launched in 1998, and astronauts have lived there since 2002. Built as a symbol of post-Cold War cooperation between the world’s two space superpowers, the partnership has weathered numerous ups and downs in bilateral relations between the United States and Russia.”

➤ MEANWHILE — ‘GOP CIVIL WAR ON UKRAINE BUILDS BETWEEN MAGA, REAGAN REPUBLICANS’:

Via The Hill’s Laura Kelly

🦠 Latest with COVID

A 79-year-old has a very mild case of COVID-19. That’s an incredible achievement for the vaccine:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant, “Just four days after testing positive for COVID-19, President Biden met virtually with administration officials, labor leaders and business executives on legislation to boost the domestic semiconductor industry on Monday afternoon.”

Why this is especially important: “Biden’s public appearance — his second since testing positive last Thursday — sent a signal to Americans that a 79-year-old person who contracts the virus can weather the sickness relatively easily because of vaccines and booster doses.”

Why Biden’s bout with COVID-19 has been notable

How Biden has stayed busy during isolation

How is Biden feeling?: CBS News’ Kathryn Watson tweeted from Biden’s doctor, “”His symptoms have now almost completely resolved. When questioned, at this point he only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness.”

➤ THE COVID-19 NUMBERS

Cases to date: 90.2 million

Death toll: 1,022,349

Current hospitalizations: 19,481

Shots administered: 601 million

Fully vaccinated: 67.2 percent of Americans

🐥Notable tweets

What timing:

Former Vice President Mike Pence tweeted this morning, “Excited to announce that ‘So Help Me God’ will be available on November 15! It is my story of faith and public service for the country I love so much!”

CNN’s Brian Stelter added some context: “Simon & Schuster says Mike Pence’s next book, out Nov. 15, is ‘the most robust defense of the Trump record of anyone who served in the admin’ AND ‘chronicles President Trump’s severing of their relationship on January 6, 2021 when Pence kept his oath to the Constitution.’”

