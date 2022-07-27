trending:

News

Watch Live: House panel to hold hearing on role of firearm industry in gun violence

by The Hill staff - 07/27/22 10:00 AM ET

The House Oversight and Reform Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday morning on the role of the firearms industry in the nation’s gun violence.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

