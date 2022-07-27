trending:

News

Watch live: White House press briefing

by TheHill.com - 07/27/22 1:00 PM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a briefing with reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

