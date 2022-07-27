trending:

Watch live: Blinken delivers remarks to the press

by The Hill Staff - 07/27/22 12:00 PM ET
FILE – Secretary of State Anthony Blinken speaks during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2022. The Group of 20 foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia this week may well exacerbate divides over Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be there, marking the first time that he and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be in the same room since January. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to deliver remarks to the press Wednesday.

The event is slated for 2 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

