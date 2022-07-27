Watch live: Blinken delivers remarks to the press
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to deliver remarks to the press Wednesday.
The event is slated for 2 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.
More News News
News
Media
House
News
Video/Hill.TV
Healthcare
THE HILL TV
Top Stories
Policy
Media
Regulation
House