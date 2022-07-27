Watch live: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell press conference
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon following the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting and an expected announcement of a 0.75 percent increase in the federal funds rate.
The event is slated for 2:30 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
