Watch live: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell press conference

by TheHill.com - 07/27/22 12:30 PM ET
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell answers questions during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing to give the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Greg Nash
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell answers questions during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing to give the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon following the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting and an expected announcement of a 0.75 percent increase in the federal funds rate.

The event is slated for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

