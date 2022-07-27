trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

New York City urges WHO to rename monkeypox to avoid ‘stigmatizing effects’

by Joseph Choi - 07/27/22 10:56 AM ET
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Healthcare workers with New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene help people register for the monkeypox vaccine at one of the City’s vaccination sites, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in New York. The World Health Organization recently declared that the expanding monkeypox outbreak is a global emergency. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The head of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to rename monkeypox to prevent the “potentially devastating and stigmatizing effects” that the virus’s name could bring about.

Commissioner Ashwin Vasan wrote to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a letter on Tuesday expressing his concerns over how his city was again “at the epicenter of a contagious disease that is affecting the fabric of our communities.”

“Further, we have a growing concern for the potentially devastating and stigmatizing effects that the messaging around the ‘monkeypox’ virus can have on these already vulnerable communities,” Vasan wrote, urging the Tedros to follow through with what his organization said it would do last month.

During a press briefing on June 15, Tedros announced that the WHO was working with global partners and experts to change the name of monkeypox, saying a new name would be given “as soon as possible.”

Vasan said he had a “serious concern” over exclusively using the term “monkeypox” to refer to the virus due to the “painful and racist history” associated with the name. He also noted that the name itself was misleading, as the virus is not believed to originate in monkeys.

“The language we use in public health matters, and it has tangible effects on the safety of communities most at risk for poor health outcomes,” wrote the commissioner.

He noted how hate crimes against Asians and Pacific Islanders increased throughout the COVID-19 pandemic due to the stigma and racist names that were linked to the virus. Former President Trump was regularly criticized for referring to COVID-19 as the “Wuhan virus” and the “China virus.”

More than 3,500 monkeypox cases have been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention so far, with New York currently leading by far in terms of cases. These numbers likely reflect an undercount as testing has been limited.

Tags Ashwin Vasan monkeypox monkeypox outbreak New York New York City racism Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Trump WHO

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats introduce bill to enact ...
  2. Chris Cuomo tapped to host prime-time ...
  3. Gaetz among 20 House Republicans who ...
  4. White House says Biden will make ...
  5. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  6. Why some Supreme Court justices are ...
  7. Pelosi inviting members of Congress ...
  8. Warren returns to campaign spotlight
  9. Lawmakers ask watchdog to step aside ...
  10. Former Pentagon chief: Trump gave no ...
  11. Manchin and the Supreme Court told ...
  12. Polling shows tight races for ...
  13. Mitch McConnell’s historic ...
  14. Trump tiptoes closer to new White ...
  15. Buttigieg edges out Biden among ...
  16. Whitmer’s race moves from ...
  17. Jan. 6 panel’s Trump evidence ...
  18. Trump: ‘Fox & Friends’ has gone ...
Load more

Video

See all Video