Watch live: President Biden delivers remarks following negative COVID-19 test
President Biden will deliver a statement Wednesday from the White House Rose Garden, after days of isolation and recovery from COVID-19.
The White House reported Wednesday that the president tested negative for COVID-19.
Biden is expected to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET.
