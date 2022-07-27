trending:

Watch live: President Biden delivers remarks following negative COVID-19 test

by TheHill.com - 07/27/22 11:15 AM ET
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden listens as he attends virtually an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, July 25, 2022. Biden, who continues to recover from his coronavirus infection, spoke virtually with business executives and labor leaders to discuss the Chips Act, a proposal to bolster domestic manufacturing. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden will deliver a statement Wednesday from the White House Rose Garden, after days of isolation and recovery from COVID-19.

The White House reported Wednesday that the president tested negative for COVID-19.

Biden is expected to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Biden COVID-19 COVID-19 disease Health Illness Joe Biden United States Washington D.C.

