trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Biden hosts economy roundtable with business leaders

by TheHill.com - 07/28/22 12:15 PM ET
Joe Biden
FILE – President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Waldorf Astoria Jeddah Qasr Al Sharq hotel, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. A new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows 83% of U.S. adults say the country is on the wrong track. Only 36% approve of Biden’s leadership overall, while 62% disapprove. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

President Biden will on Thursday speak on the economy and host a discussion with CEOs from various industries.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Biden Economy United States Washington D.C.

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Dynamic shifts between Fox ...
  2. Kushner in new book claims Kelly ...
  3. How recessions haunted three ...
  4. Big business groups lash out at ...
  5. Whip-lash: House GOP moves to oppose ...
  6. If you win the $1 billion Mega ...
  7. Manchin says he is firm on closing ...
  8. GOP senators block bill expanding ...
  9. DOJ has multiple possible paths to ...
  10. Harris, Newsom top list of Democratic ...
  11. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  12. Pelosi’s husband sells off up to $5 ...
  13. Cassidy Hutchinson, Jan. 6 panel star ...
  14. Trump threatens CNN with lawsuit over ...
  15. Biden’s student loans plan shrouded ...
  16. Democrats introduce bill to enact ...
  17. Governors fuel 2024 chatter amid ...
  18. Manchin: I was ...
Load more

Video

See all Video