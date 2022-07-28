trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch Live: White House press briefing

by The Hill staff - 07/28/22 2:15 PM ET

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a press briefing on Thursday afternoon.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags Karine Jean-Pierre

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Dynamic shifts between Fox ...
  2. Manchin says he is firm on closing ...
  3. GOP senators block bill expanding ...
  4. Harris, Newsom top list of Democratic ...
  5. House passes chips and science ...
  6. Trump defends hosting Saudi golf ...
  7. How recessions haunted three ...
  8. Whip-lash: House GOP moves to oppose ...
  9. Kushner in new book claims Kelly ...
  10. Veterans’ groups lash out after GOP ...
  11. Pelosi’s husband sells off up to $5 ...
  12. If you win the $1 billion Mega ...
  13. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  14. Big business groups lash out at ...
  15. Trump again tries to get immunity ...
  16. Trump threatens CNN with lawsuit over ...
  17. Democrats introduce bill to enact ...
  18. Jon Stewart blasts GOP for blocking ...
Load more

Video

See all Video