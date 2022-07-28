Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks on the Inflation Reduction Act
President Biden will deliver remarks Thursday afternoon on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.
The event begins at noon ET.
Watch the vide above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.
More News News
State Watch
Finance
Senate
News
Video/Hill.TV
Rising
Healthcare
Top Stories
News
House
News
News