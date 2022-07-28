trending:

News

Watch live: Treasury Secretary Yellen delivers remarks on economy

by The Hill Staff - 07/28/22 12:30 PM ET
Associated Press/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will speak on Thursday afternoon following the release of government data showing the U.S. economy contracted for a second straight month.

The event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

