Watch live: Treasury Secretary Yellen delivers remarks on economy
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will speak on Thursday afternoon following the release of government data showing the U.S. economy contracted for a second straight month.
The event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
