Last Uvalde victim injured in shooting discharged from San Antonio hospital

The final hospitalized victim from the May shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was discharged from a San Antonio hospital Friday.

Mayah Zamora, 10, was shown in a video posted by University Health San Antonio passing out roses to nurses and other staff members who were applauding her as she left the hospital.

Zamora was initially in critical condition when she was brought to University Health after the shooting and was upgraded to fair condition last month. Her family told NBC San Antonio at the time that it was a miracle she was still alive.

The news from Texas comes after a gunman entered Robb Elementary in Uvalde and opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers. The incident has come under serious investigation for local law enforcement’s delay responding to the attack.

The suspected shooter, Salvador Ramos, locked himself in adjoining classrooms before law enforcement eventually breached the rooms and killed him. Following the incident, 911 recordings released showed that children were still alive and calling from inside the classrooms where the shooter had locked himself in.

Although 376 officers responded to the scene, a report released by the Texas House investigative committee said that the classroom that the shooter was in was not breached for over an hour.

The report also showed that there was a lack of an effective incident commander to take charge at the scene that inhibited information flow.