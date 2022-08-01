trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

LIV Golf crowd shouts ‘Let’s go Brandon’ to Trump, Greene, Carlson

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 08/01/22 11:02 AM ET

Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) were among the GOP figures who joined former President Trump at the LIV Golf event at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey this weekend.

At one point, the crowd gathered near where the trio were watching the action, in a tent just off a tee box, and broke out in a “Let’s Go Brandon” chant, an online joke turned political slogan popularized on the right by critics of President Biden.

Carlson, Greene and Trump are all seen smiling on the video, with the former president giving the crowd several fist bumps and egging them on.

Trump has praised the Saudi-backed league, which has come under scrutiny given the country’s human rights abuses and reported ties to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“I think LIV has been a great thing for Saudi Arabia, for the image of Saudi Arabia,” Trump said of the new league last week. “I think it’s going to be an incredible investment from that standpoint, and that’s more valuable than lots of other things because you can’t buy that — even with billions of dollars.” 

Dozens of PGA Tour golfers have defected to the Saudi-backed league, which is paying millions of dollars in guaranteed money to participants.

Swedish golfer Henrik Stenson won the Bedminster tournament, taking home $4 million in prize money.

Tags Biden Donald Trump LIV Golf Marjorie Taylor Greene Tucker Carlson Tucker Carlson

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. LIV Golf crowd shouts ‘Let’s go ...
  2. How Fetterman is taking on Oz with an ...
  3. Graham renews effort to block Georgia ...
  4. Biden cannot give China’s Xi the ...
  5. Trump-backed GOP Michigan governor ...
  6. Hawley vows to vote 'no' on adding ...
  7. 11 races we’re watching in ...
  8. Juan Williams: GOP will stop at ...
  9. CNN’s Zakaria calls Alito’s ...
  10. Manchin will talk to Sinema about ...
  11. Beyoncé removing ‘ableist ...
  12. Friendships key to upward ...
  13. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  14. Gottlieb predicts monkeypox will ...
  15. Republicans race to stop Greitens in ...
  16. Hogan slams ‘disgusting ...
  17. Arizona House Speaker doubles ...
  18. Webb telescope shows the humility of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video