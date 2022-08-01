trending:

News

On the lawn: Biden’s COVID-19 rebound case

by The Hill Staff - 08/01/22 2:30 PM ET

President Biden is isolating in the executive residence of the White House again with a COVID-19 rebound case, which occurs in a small number of individuals who undergo Paxlovid treatment. Biden is testing positive again after he had tested negative last week, and so, he’s conducting his duties remotely.

He’s had to cancel a trip to Hemlock, Mich., slated for Tuesday. There, he was expected to deliver remarks on the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act and its impact on American manufacturing, jobs, and economic and national security.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday said that Biden was itching to get out of Washington and his desire to travel into the states comes with just a few months left until the midterm elections. Now, he’s stuck at the White House again.

