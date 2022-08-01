Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks on a successful counterterrorism operation
President Biden will deliver remarks Monday evening on a successful counterterrorism operation.
The event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Watch the video above.
