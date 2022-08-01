trending:

Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks on a successful counterterrorism operation

by The Hill staff - 08/01/22 6:30 PM ET

President Biden will deliver remarks Monday evening on a successful counterterrorism operation.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

