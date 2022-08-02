Fox News tops cable ratings in July

Fox News was rated the highest of all the three cable news channels in July and third among every national network, according to Neilsen Media Research data released on Tuesday.

In total daytime viewers, Fox averaged 1.3 million, compared to 765,000 on MSNBC and 541,000 on CNN. In prime time, Fox brought in an average of 2.1 million viewers, down slightly from last July, while MSNBC brought in 1.2 million and CNN primetime netted just more than 700,000 nightly viewers.

Fox had the top four rated shows on all of cable in July, with Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show coming in fifth place.

And the cable news giant was the third most-watched network in all of television during weekday prime time in July, trailing CBS and NBC.