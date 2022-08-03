Watch live: Biden delivers remarks virtually at first meeting of reproduction rights task force
President Biden will deliver remarks virtually on Wednesday during the first meeting of the reproductive rights task force.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.
Watch the video above.
