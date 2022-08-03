trending:

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks virtually at first meeting of reproduction rights task force

by The Hill staff - 08/03/22 12:00 PM ET

President Biden will deliver remarks virtually on Wednesday during the first meeting of the reproductive rights task force.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Tags Abortion Task force on Reproductive Healthcare access White House

