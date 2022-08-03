trending:

Watch live: Senate panel holds hearing on threats to election workers

by The Hill Staff - 08/03/22 9:59 AM ET
People line up to vote outside
AP Photo/David Goldman
FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2020, photo, voters line up as the doors open to the Election Center for absentee early voting for the general election in Sterling Heights, Mich.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning will hear from Department of Justice and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency officials about the threat to election workers.

The hearing begins at 10 a.m.

Watch it live in the video player above.

