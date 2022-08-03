trending:

Watch live: Manchin, Collins testify on need to reform Electoral Count Act

by The Hill Staff - 08/03/22 10:50 AM ET
Greg Nash

Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) are testifying at a Senate Rules Committee hearing on the need to reform the Electoral Count Act.

Watch the live video above.

