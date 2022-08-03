DeSantis highlights letters from Floridians in first reelection campaign ad

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) highlighted the letters he’s received from Floridians since he entered office in his first TV ad for his 2022 gubernatorial reelection campaign.

The one-minute ad features both adults and children, with narrators reading out segments of their “Dear Governor” letters. The caption shared with the video adds that “these stories are the ‘why’ behind Governor DeSantis’s leadership and his fight for Floridians each and every day.”

In the ad, Floridians thank DeSantis for his time in office as the Republican incumbent is seen reading the letters at his desk.

“Dear Gov. DeSantis, I wanted to write and thank you for working so hard for the citizens of Florida. Dear Gov. DeSantis, I’ve never written a political leader, but I’m writing to express my appreciation for keeping us Floridians free and thriving,” various narrators say.

In another snippet, a narrator adds, “Watching you beat back the woke liberal media makes me so proud to be a Floridian.”

The 43-year-old Iraq War veteran can also be seen reading the letters while in his car and greeting schoolchildren.

The 60-second ad ends with echos of the word “freedom” and a narrator adding, “Thank you for keeping Florida free. Keep fighting the good fight.”

DeSantis, an ex-congressman who won the 2018 GOP nomination for Florida governor after receiving former President Trump’s endorsement, has become a star in the Republican Party and has been flirting with a 2024 presidential run.

DeSantis brought in $109.7 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021, according to fundraising records filed with the Florida secretary of state.

Polls have also highlighted DeSantis’s popularity — a recent Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey showed him emerging as a top GOP candidate should Trump decide against a 2024 presidential bid.