News

Watch live: Senate panel investigates economic impacts of climate change

by The Hill Staff - 08/04/22 9:41 AM ET
FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 photo, flood waters from the Neuse River cover the area a week after Hurricane Florence in Kinston, N.C. Monday Sept. 24, 2018. Hot real estate markets have made some homeowners wary of participating in voluntary flood buyout programs, impacting efforts to move people away from flooding from rising seas, intensifying hurricanes and more frequent storms. Flood buyout programs typically purchase flood-prone homes, raze them and turn the property into green space. (Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP)

The Senate Banking Housing and Urban Affairs Committee will hold a hearing focused on the effects the climate crisis has on the economy. Testimony will include viewpoints from environmental advocates, the fossil fuel industry, labor unions and finance experts.

The event begins at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

