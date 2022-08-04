Watch live: Senate panel investigates economic impacts of climate change
The Senate Banking Housing and Urban Affairs Committee will hold a hearing focused on the effects the climate crisis has on the economy. Testimony will include viewpoints from environmental advocates, the fossil fuel industry, labor unions and finance experts.
The event begins at 10 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
