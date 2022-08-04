Watch live: Biden hosts roundtable on reconciliation bill with business leaders
President Biden will host a roundtable Thursday afternoon with stakeholders from business and labor to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act.
Supporters say that the legislation will counter recent price increases, encourage domestic industrial production and lower the deficit.
The meeting is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
