News

Watch live: Biden hosts roundtable on reconciliation bill with business leaders

by TheHill.com - 08/04/22 11:45 AM ET
President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, April 28, 2022.
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, April 28, 2022. Biden needs to make a decision about cancelling student debt. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

President Biden will host a roundtable Thursday afternoon with stakeholders from business and labor to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act.

Supporters say that the legislation will counter recent price increases, encourage domestic industrial production and lower the deficit.

The meeting is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

