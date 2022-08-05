trending:

Watch live: Senate GOP holds briefing to push back on Democratic spending

by The Hill Staff - 08/05/22 9:47 AM ET

Several Republican senators on Friday morning will hold a press conference offering criticism of the Democrats’ budget reconciliation package, which is set for simple majority approval following agreement from holdout Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).

The briefing is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

