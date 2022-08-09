DeSantis: FBI Mar-a-Lago search an ‘escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies’

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) called the FBI raid on former President Trump’s home in Florida on Monday an “escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies.”

Shortly after the FBI executed a search warrant on the former president’s home, DeSantis took to Twitter to criticize the move, including tying the search to the Senate’s passing of the $740 billion tax, health care and climate change legislation.

“The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves,” DeSantis, who could have his eyes set on a 2024 White House bid, wrote. “Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic.”

The search comes as the Justice Department has expedited its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, as well as the actions Trump took to overturn the 2020 election results to remain in power.

In 2021, authorities recovered 15 boxes of materials from Trump’s home in Florida that should have been left with government record keepers, which lead to the National Archives reportedly asking the Justice Department to investigate the home. Among the retrieved materials at that time were some that were classified in nature.

“My beautiful home Mar A Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump announced in a statement on Monday that included a link for donations to his political action committee.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid at my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

While it was not immediately clear what was examined during the search, nor what the search warrant was specifically issued for, Trump said the law enforcement officials also “broke into my safe.”

The FBI-executed raid appears to be the first of its kind against a former president.