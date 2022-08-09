NEW YORK (PIX11) — In just a few weeks, New York Republicans and Democrats will cast their vote for who they want in the House of Representatives during the state’s primary election.

One of the most closely watched primary races is New York’s 12th Congressional District. Maps were redrawn using 2020 Census data, pitting two of New York’s leading lawmakers against each other in the Democratic primary.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, Rep. Jerrold Nadler and Suraj Patel will face off against each other on Aug. 23. Before that, they’ll share their visions for the future of New York and the country in PIX11’s NY-12 Democratic Primary Debate. Viewers will get to hear candidates’ views on crime, the economy, housing and more.

The debate will air Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 8-9 p.m. on PIX11. Viewers can also catch a livestream of the debate on PIX11.com, the PIX11 News app and PIX11’s Facebook page. Viewers are encouraged to share their thoughts during the debate on Twitter using #PIXDEBATENY12.

PIX11 and Nexstar Media have partnered with CUNY Hunter College for the debate, moderated by PIX11’s Dan Mannarino. Candidates will face questions from PIX11’s Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff, along with City & State reporter Rebecca Lewis.

More about the candidates in New York’s 12th District:

Carolyn Maloney: Maloney, 76, is one of New York’s most well-known lawmakers. She’s represented part of the state in the House since the 90s. Her current district covers the Upper East Side along with parts of Brooklyn and Queens. Maloney chairs the House Oversight Committee.

Jerry Nadler: Nadler, 75, is also one of New York’s most well-known lawmakers and has also represented part of the state in the House since the 90s. His current district covers the Upper West Side along with parts of lower Manhattan and sections of Brooklyn.

Suraj Patel: Patel, 38, is an attorney and businessman who worked for former President Barack Obama. He narrowly lost to Maloney two years ago by about 3,000 votes. He’s calling for a new face and voice to represent the district in Congress.

Viewers interested in the primary race in New York’s 10th Congressional District can tune in to PIX11 for a debate on Wednesday, Aug. 15. It’s a crowded race to represent a section of Manhattan and Brooklyn.