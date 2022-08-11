Shannon Bream named anchor of ‘Fox News Sunday’

Anchor Shannon Bream will take over as the permanent anchor of “Fox News Sunday” this fall, the network announced on Thursday.

Bream, who currently anchors a late-night news show weekdays on Fox, will be the first woman to anchor “Fox News Sunday” in its 26-year history. She will continue in her role as the network’s chief legal correspondent.

A rotation of journalists will guest anchor Bream’s current program, “Fox News at Night,” until a permanent replacement is named, the network said.

“Shannon is an outstanding journalist, reporter and anchor who has cultivated a strong and enduring relationship with the FOX News Media audience,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in announcing the move.

Bream in a statement said “it has been an honor to cover major news throughout Washington over the last 15 years at FOX News. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to host a Sunday show and look forward to this new role.”

Bream replaces former anchor Chris Wallace, who hosted the Sunday news and talk program for years. Wallace left Fox last year and has since said the content on the network’s prime-time opinion programming drove his decision to leave for CNN.

Wallace was hired by CNN to host a show on its streaming service, which was shuttered less than a month after it was launched. Wallace remains an analyst at CNN.

Bream is one of several Fox News personalities who has guest hosted “Fox News Sunday” since Wallace left the program, including anchor Bret Baier and Mike Emanuel, among others.