Almost half of voters in new poll approve of Mar-a-Lago search

Almost half of voters approve of the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, new polling shows.

A new Morning Consult-Politico poll taken a few days after the search found that 49 percent of registered voter surveyed approve of the decision, with 37 percent of that count strongly approving.

Democrats approved at a much higher rate than their across-the-aisle counterparts, though, with 68 percent of Democratic respondents and just 7 percent of Republican ones expressing strong approval.

The FBI and the Justice Department haven’t yet released the basis of the search, which was conducted Monday. Trump and his allies have lambasted the FBI for the search, calling it politically motivated, and have been pressing the DOJ to justify it.

Sixty-three percent of Republican respondents to the poll classified the search as “an abuse of power that should be investigated,” compared to 24 percent of Democrats.

Over three-quarters of Democrats polled said the search was primarily due to evidence that the former president had committed a crime, while 69 percent of Republicans polled suggested it was politically motivated, meant to damage Trump’s career.

Conducted on Aug. 10, the poll surveyed 2,004 registered voters, weighted by age, education, race, marital status, home ownership, region and 2020 presidential vote. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.