trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Jeffrey Toobin leaving CNN

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 08/12/22 4:20 PM ET

Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin is leaving CNN.

The pundit made the announcement Friday afternoon, and the news was confirmed by a CNN spokesperson soon after.

“Friends, I’ve decided that, after 20 years, I’m leaving CNN after my vacation,” Toobin wrote in a Twitter post.

“Was great to spend my last day on air with pals Wolf, Anderson and Don. Love all my former colleagues,” he added, referring to CNN anchors Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon.

In a statement, a spokesperson said CNN is “grateful for Jeffrey’s contributions to the network over the years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Toobin returned to CNN in the summer of last year after being placed on leave since the previous October following an incident during which he exposed himself on a Zoom call with fellow staffers at The New Yorker last year.

He was subsequently fired by The New Yorker, where he had worked for more than two decades.

“I’ve got a lot to rebuild,” Toobin said upon returning to CNN’s airwaves in June 2021. “But I feel very privileged and lucky that I’m going to be able to try and do that.”

Tags Jeffrey Toobin

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump suspected of violating ...
  2. FBI agents found dozens of classified ...
  3. READ: DOJ’s warrant against Trump
  4. GOP displays split in tone on FBI’s ...
  5. Kinzinger on fight with ...
  6. House approves sweeping climate, tax, ...
  7. DRIED UP: Lakes Mead and Powell are ...
  8. Jeffrey Toobin leaving CNN
  9. Why the WHO is renaming monkeypox
  10. Wisconsin GOP leader fires 2020 ...
  11. FBI recovered 11 sets of classified ...
  12. Trump’s ignoring legitimate legal ...
  13. Corneas made from pig skin restore ...
  14. What you need to know about Salman ...
  15. Trump calls for ‘immediate ...
  16. Monkeypox vaccine maker raises ...
  17. DeSantis press secretary Christina ...
  18. Defense & National Security — Trump ...
Load more

Video

See all Video