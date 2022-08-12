Jeffrey Toobin leaving CNN

Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin is leaving CNN.

The pundit made the announcement Friday afternoon, and the news was confirmed by a CNN spokesperson soon after.

“Friends, I’ve decided that, after 20 years, I’m leaving CNN after my vacation,” Toobin wrote in a Twitter post.

“Was great to spend my last day on air with pals Wolf, Anderson and Don. Love all my former colleagues,” he added, referring to CNN anchors Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon.

In a statement, a spokesperson said CNN is “grateful for Jeffrey’s contributions to the network over the years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Toobin returned to CNN in the summer of last year after being placed on leave since the previous October following an incident during which he exposed himself on a Zoom call with fellow staffers at The New Yorker last year.

He was subsequently fired by The New Yorker, where he had worked for more than two decades.

“I’ve got a lot to rebuild,” Toobin said upon returning to CNN’s airwaves in June 2021. “But I feel very privileged and lucky that I’m going to be able to try and do that.”