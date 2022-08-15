trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch: Weekend stories you might have missed

by The Hill Staff - 08/15/22 1:30 PM ET

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has maintained a 7-point lead over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke in the Lone Star State’s governor’s race, new polling shows.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is accusing Russia of “blackmail” after recent shelling near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

The likelihood of a “megaflood” occurring in California has doubled due to climate change, according to a new study published on Friday.

Find out more in the video above.

Tags Austin Beto O'Rourke Climate change climate crisis Environment Greg Abbott Russian war in Ukraine Texas governor’s race Ukraine United States Volodymyr Zelensky Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here are Trump’s shifting defenses ...
  2. Trump says temperature ‘has to be ...
  3. Laura Ingraham: Voters might say ...
  4. Lawmakers condemn Trump, GOP attacks ...
  5. Spike in FBI threats unsettles the ...
  6. Bolton: Trump explanations on ...
  7. Former Nixon counsel says Trump’s ...
  8. Judge rules Graham must comply with ...
  9. Former Afghan president agrees ...
  10. ‘Extreme heat belt’ will impact ...
  11. Billions would die from starvation in ...
  12. WHO renames two monkeypox variants to ...
  13. Juan Williams: The GOP’s sad ...
  14. Trump calls for return of privileged ...
  15. Cheney looks to cling on in Wyoming ...
  16. Texas attorney general locked in ...
  17. Abbott lead over O’Rourke steady in ...
  18. Giuliani told he’s a target of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video