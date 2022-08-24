Watch live: Biden makes statement on student loan forgiveness

President Biden is expected to announce an update on the status of federal student loans, which have been on pause since 2020.

Earlier on Wednesday, the president tweeted that his administration is forgiving up to $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 annually and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, marking the largest forgiveness of federal student loans per individual to date.

