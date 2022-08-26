trending:

Watch live: Biden joins meeting of state, local officials to discuss access to abortion on Women’s Equality Day

by TheHill.com - 08/26/22 10:55 AM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden speaks during a Democrat National Committee grassroots event at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Md., on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

President Biden on Friday morning is meeting with state and local officials to observe Women’s Equality Day as the administration continues to address access to reproductive health services.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

