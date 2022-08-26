Watch live: Biden joins meeting of state, local officials to discuss access to abortion on Women’s Equality Day
President Biden on Friday morning is meeting with state and local officials to observe Women’s Equality Day as the administration continues to address access to reproductive health services.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
