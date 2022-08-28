trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Animal cookies recalled after metal found inside

by Jacob Burbrink, Alix Martichoux and Nexstar Media Wire - 08/28/22 9:25 PM ET
by Jacob Burbrink, Alix Martichoux and Nexstar Media Wire - 08/28/22 9:25 PM ET
(Photo: FDA)

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Check your pantries: Animal cookies sold at Target are being recalled because they may be contaminated with metal.

D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Company, Inc. is recalling its 44-ounce Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies. The cookies, seen below, are white, covered in sprinkles and sold in a bear-shaped plastic jug at Target stores.

The recall was ordered after a piece of metal wire was found inside “a portion of the cookies,” which could cause injury to people’s mouths or gastrointestinal systems if ingested, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The recalled cookies were sold at Target stores nationwide. The affected cookies weren’t sent to any other distributors, the FDA said.

(Photo: FDA)

The recall affects only the following best-by date, lot numbers, and time stamps, printed on the back side of the container’s product label, below the nutritional panel:

Best By DateJug Lot NumbersCase Lot NumberTime StampUPC code
21FEB2023Y052722Y052722From 15:00 to 23:00085239817698

Anyone with the recalled animal cookies should stop eating them and return them to Target for a full refund, the FDA said. Anyone with questions can call D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. at 888-480-1988.

Tags

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here’s how much student loan ...
  2. Unsealed Mar-a-Lago search warrant ...
  3. Graham predicts ‘riots in the ...
  4. White House faces legal questions ...
  5. Red wave hits breaker: GOP midterm ...
  6. GOP senator: Trump should have turned ...
  7. Student loan forgiveness should ...
  8. The Trump affidavit: Four conclusions ...
  9. Ozzy Osbourne ‘fed up’ with US ...
  10. White House effort to stave off fall ...
  11. Don’t let Trump ‘graymail’ his ...
  12. The mother of all ‘zero-days’ — ...
  13. Watergate prosecutor: DOJ will be ...
  14. Sanders has highest favorability ...
  15. The Memo: Trump’s narrative takes ...
  16. Religious persecution is closer to ...
  17. Kinzinger: Republicans in ‘real ...
  18. CIA admits to losing dozens of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video