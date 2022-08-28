Hillary Clinton tweets in support of Finland PM amid dancing scandal

Hillary Clinton on Sunday shared her support for Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who has been in the headlines for videos of her dancing, singing and partying with friends.

“As Ann Richards said, ‘Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels,'” Clinton wrote on Twitter, alongside a blurry photo of the former secretary with her hand raised in a crowd.

“Here’s me in Cartagena while I was there for a meeting as Secretary of State,” she added.

“Keep dancing @marinsanna.”

As Ann Richards said, "Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels."



Here's me in Cartagena while I was there for a meeting as Secretary of State.



Keep dancing, @marinsanna. pic.twitter.com/btAtUFOcNV — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 28, 2022

Marin faced a mix of criticism and support over videos showing the 36-year-old lip-syncing and dancing at parties.

“I am human. During these dark times, I too need some joy, light and fun. And that involves all sorts of photos and videos which I would not like to see, and I know you would not like to see. It’s private, it’s joyful and it’s life,” Marin said in a tearful address after the video surfaced, per translations.

“But I have not missed a single day of work, a single task, and I never will,” she added.

The prime minister admitted to partying and drinking alcohol at the event, but denied doing any drugs and took a drug test to prove it. The test was negative, according to The Guardian.

She told a Finnish newspaper that “it should be accepted that even decision-makers are dancing, singing and partying.”

Clinton praised Marin back in 2019, when she was sworn in as the world’s youngest prime minister.

Marin’s popularity rating is near a record high, the New York Times reported. She has led Finland through the COVID-19 pandemic with one of Europe’s lowest death rates, and supported the country’s move to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.