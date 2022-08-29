trending:

News

On the lawn: Biden travels to Pennsylvania

by TheHill.com - 08/29/22 3:15 PM ET
President Biden is off to Pennsylvania this week. He is traveling on Tuesday to Wilkes-Barre, which is near his hometown of Scranton, to give remarks geared toward community safety.

Pennsylvania is a key swing state to watch for control of the Senate, with Democrat John Fetterman facing Trump-backed Republican Mehmet Oz in November for the open seat, which is currently held by retiring Republican Pat Toomey.

The trip on Tuesday comes as the president has been turning his attention to the midterm elections and is expected to ramp up his travel after Labor Day to tout the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Tags Biden Fetterman campaign Joe Biden Mehmet Oz Mehmet Oz Pennsylvania Wilkes-Barre

