News

Oath Keepers’ lawyer arrested and charged in connection to Capitol riot

by Julia Shapero and Rebecca Beitsch - 09/01/22 11:56 AM ET
An attorney for the right-wing Oath Keepers was arrested and charged on Thursday in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to federal prosecutors.

Kellye SoRelle, 43, was charged on three felony counts, two relating to obstruction of an official proceeding during the counting of electoral votes and another for obstructing the investigation into the attack itself.

According to the indictment from the Justice Department, SoRelle worked both to convince others to withhold documents from investigators and to destroy evidence.

She is also facing a misdemeanor charge for entering the Capitol along with members of the far-right militia group. 

SoRelle was photographed with Oath Keepers leader Steward Rhodes outside of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Rhodes and several other members of the Oath Keepers are charged with seditious conspiracy, which carries up to 20 years in prison. Their trial begins later this month.

SoRelle was arrested in Junction, Texas and will appear in court in Austin, Texas, later on Thursday, prosecutors said.

