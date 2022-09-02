trending:

News

Wendy’s E. coli outbreak spreads to New York, Kentucky, CDC says

by Harrison Gereau and Nexstar Media Wire - 09/02/22 7:53 AM ET
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Food poisoning incidents, thought to be caused by bad lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants, have spread to both New York and Kentucky, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

The new cases raised the number of states where diners have fallen ill to six.

According to the CDC, as of Aug. 31, a total of 97 people nationwide have been infected with an outbreak strain of E. coli after dining at the popular fast-food spot. The agency has not confirmed the cause of the outbreak but said many sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at the restaurants before falling ill.

Officials did not specify where in New York or Kentucky the new cases were reported. It had previously noted incidents in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. In New York, between one and five cases had been reported as of Thursday’s release.

In an Aug. 19 statement, Wendy’s said it was removing the sandwich lettuce at some of its affected restaurants as a precaution. Several lawsuits have been filed against the fast-food giant after some victims of the outbreak suffered severe symptoms, including diarrhea that can lead to kidney failure.

Symptoms of E. coli can also include a fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit, vomiting to the point of being unable to keep down liquids, and signs of dehydration, the CDC said.

CDC map showing where the 97 people in this E. coli outbreak lived:

Content source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases (NCEZID), Division of Foodborne, Waterborne, and Environmental Diseases (DFWED)

If you are experiencing these symptoms, the CDC asks that you keep a record of what you ate in the week before becoming sick to help identify the possible source of the infection.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

