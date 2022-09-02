John Harwood leaving CNN

John Harwood, one of CNN’s most recognizable reporters, is leaving the network.

Harwood made the announcement in a tweet on Friday, and he did not specify if he was leaving CNN on his own terms of if he had been let go by the cable news giant.

“Today’s my last day at CNN,” Harwood said, adding he was “proud of the work” he did at the network and was “lucky to serve the best in American media,” before listing previous career stops at CNBC, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

A CNN spokesperson on Friday told The Hill “we appreciate John’s work covering the White House, and we wish him all the best.”

Harwood is the latest in a slew of top talent at CNN that has left the network in recent weeks as new President Chris Licht begins to mold the it into what he has promised its advertisers and audience will be a renewed commitment to objectivity, fairness and sobriety in its news reporting.

Critics of the network, primarily on the political right, routinely blasted CNN under previous President Jeff Zucker for what they often said was sensationalism and a partisan slant to the left.

Last month, Licht canceled the Sunday media show “Reliable Sources” and the network parted ways with its host, Brian Stelter. Weeks earlier, legal pundit Jeffery Toobin announced he too would be leaving the network.

Harwood, in the tweet announcing he was leaving CNN, wrote he was ready to “look forward to figuring out what’s next.”

Updated at 1:14 p.m.