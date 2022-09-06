trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Fox’s Peter Doocy asks White House press secretary if 2016 election was stolen

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 09/06/22 1:24 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 09/06/22 1:24 PM ET

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday if she believes the 2016 election was “stolen” following criticisms leveled by President Biden against the GOP.

Doocy was referencing a number of tweets Jean-Pierre sent around the time of former President Trump’s election, during which she suggested the 2016 presidential contest and the 2018 Georgia governor’s race were not conducted fairly.

“If we’re all in agreement that it is incorrect to say the 2020 election was stolen, what about the 2016 election?” Doocy asked Jean-Pierre during the White House daily briefing with reporters .

“We’re gonna focus on the here and now. We’re going to focus on what’s happening today,” she replied.

Jean-Pierre also criticized the Fox News reporter for his question.

“Let’s be really clear that that comparison that you made is just ridiculous,” Jean-Pierre said. “I was talking specifically at that time of what was happening with voting rights and what was danger of voting rights.”

As Doocy was setting up his question, Jean-Pierre interjected “Oh, I knew this was coming.” 

“I was waiting, Peter, when you were going to ask me that question,” she joked. 

Last week, Biden slammed Republicans loyal to Trump as a threat to democracy, saying there was “no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country.”

Many conservative critics, including on Fox News, have criticized Biden’s remarks as intentionally divisive and partisan ahead of the fall midterm elections.

Updated at 1:40 p.m.

Tags Biden Karine Jean-Pierre peter doocy

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox’s Peter Doocy asks White House ...
  2. Biden responds to heckler at ...
  3. Murphy, Cruz share outrage over ...
  4. Seven races that could determine ...
  5. Begich denies Palin’s repeated call ...
  6. Pittsburgh newspaper: Oz has raised ...
  7. South Dakota names viral ‘corn ...
  8. Trump allies hail judge’s ...
  9. Preserving the Rule of ...
  10. Oz says he would have certified ...
  11. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump ...
  12. More than 100 students baptized ...
  13. Study links common asthma medication ...
  14. How long COVID is impacting the ...
  15. Jennifer Lawrence: ‘I don’t ...
  16. 16 killed in mass shootings over long ...
  17. Black Lives Matter exec accused of ...
  18. Former GOP rep: Trump gave Democrats ...
Load more

Video

See all Video