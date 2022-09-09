trending:

News

Watch live: Biden to deliver remarks at groundbreaking for site of new Intel semiconductor plant

by The Hill staff - 09/09/22 11:15 AM ET
President Biden will deliver remarks from Ohio on Friday afternoon at the groundbreaking for a new Intel semiconductor manufacturing site.

The event will highlight a bipartisan semiconductor bill that Biden signed into law in late summer.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. ET.

